FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 9.6% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $113.24 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $124.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

