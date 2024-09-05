FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 569 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

