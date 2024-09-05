FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 724 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

