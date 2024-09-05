FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 976 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 144,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,042,000 after acquiring an additional 248,393 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

