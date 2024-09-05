FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 164,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $292.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

