Fei USD Price Down 0.4% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $110,681.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 6,720,516.78422568 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97295624 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $109,328.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

