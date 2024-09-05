FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFG opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

