FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.6% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 13,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 169,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

