FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

