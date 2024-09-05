Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FIHL opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Fidelis Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 390,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.