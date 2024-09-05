Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 136,165 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,590,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FHLC stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.