Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.83

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 6429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.