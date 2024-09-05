Financial Comparison: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) & Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -21.53% -5.97% -4.42% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eqonex has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptimizeRx and Eqonex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $71.52 million 1.93 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -7.38 Eqonex $5.29 million 0.00 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx and Eqonex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.56%.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Eqonex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

