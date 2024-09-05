FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $17,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLT opened at $214.25 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

