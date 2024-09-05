FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,126 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

MA opened at $483.14 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.41. The company has a market cap of $449.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,282,931 shares of company stock worth $583,107,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

