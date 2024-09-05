FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

