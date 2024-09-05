First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.34

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 70419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,166 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

