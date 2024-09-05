First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,557 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 7,129.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 16,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,608. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

