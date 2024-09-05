First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $419,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $1,157,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $6,225,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $496,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $586.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

