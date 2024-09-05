First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,736 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 2,369,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,567,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

