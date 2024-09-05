First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2 %

CRL traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 267,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

