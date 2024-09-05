First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $13.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $876.63. The company had a trading volume of 438,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,048. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.18 and a 12 month high of $918.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $856.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $798.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

