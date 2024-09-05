First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,607,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,466,245. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 6,612,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,115,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

