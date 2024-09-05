First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $4.09 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,626,172,548 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,610,172,548.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99860328 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $4,288,706,336.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.