First National Trust Co Acquires 557 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 516,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

