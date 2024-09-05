First National Trust Co Buys 1,532 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

