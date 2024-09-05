First National Trust Co Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

