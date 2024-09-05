First National Trust Co Has $2.26 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

PFE opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $160.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

