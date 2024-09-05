First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 488,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

