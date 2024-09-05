First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

