First National Trust Co Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $312.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

