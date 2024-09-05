First National Trust Co Sells 1,161 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $335,426,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $85,880,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Aptiv stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.