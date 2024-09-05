First National Trust Co Sells 1,253 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,625,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

