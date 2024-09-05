First National Trust Co Sells 8,271 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

