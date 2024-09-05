First Pacific Advisors LP Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $20,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.6 %

PCG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 6,459,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,997,425. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

