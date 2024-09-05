First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 10,160 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 3.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $269,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 499,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 240,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $57.57. 213,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

