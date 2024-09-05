First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 600 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,950,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

