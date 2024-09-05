First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 103,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 27,221 shares.The stock last traded at $125.26 and had previously closed at $127.31.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

