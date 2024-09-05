First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 103,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 27,221 shares.The stock last traded at $125.26 and had previously closed at $127.31.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
