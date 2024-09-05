Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

FI stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $175.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

