Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan's Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan's Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

