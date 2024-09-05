Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BDL stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.