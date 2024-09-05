Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Up 1%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.08 and last traded at $77.49. Approximately 1,587,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,752,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

