Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

