Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 237.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 293.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $134.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

