Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $120.86 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.