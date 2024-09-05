Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.34

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 173959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

Get Fortis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

Fortis Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.28%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,072,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,972 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after buying an additional 4,924,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortis by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,199,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,291,000 after acquiring an additional 95,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,071,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.