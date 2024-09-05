Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,226. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $268,686,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.