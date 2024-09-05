Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXST traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.35. 6,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,738. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

