Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 2,649 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

