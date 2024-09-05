Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $176.00. 734,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,774. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $415.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.