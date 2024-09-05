Foster & Motley Inc. Has $39.63 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,345 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $39,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 473,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,217,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 25,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,950. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

